Woman's Beheaded Body Found in Jharkhand Forest, Ritual Items Fuel Human Sacrifice Speculation

A BEHEADED BODY of an unidentified woman was recovered from a forest under Baliapur police station limits in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday, triggering panic in the area.
The discovery of incense sticks and other ritual materials near the spot where the body was found led villagers to suspect that the woman may have been killed as part of a human sacrifice.
Police, however, said it was too early to draw any conclusion and that the motive behind the murder would become clear only after a detailed investigation and a post-mortem examination are conducted.
The incident came to light in a forest area near Chataniya Bridge, ahead of Madai Than in Dhangi Basti. An area resident, Kishore Kumar Mahto, had gone into the forest in the morning when he noticed what appeared to be a human leg. Suspicious, he alerted other villagers, who reached the spot and found the woman's body lying in the forest.
Following information from the villagers, a police team from Baliapur police station rushed to the scene and began an investigation.
According to police, the woman's severed head was found inside a plastic sack, while the torso was recovered from another location in the forest. Ritual materials, including incense sticks, were also reportedly found near the site.
The recovery of the materials sparked speculation among local residents that the woman may have been a victim of human sacrifice. Police officials, however, cautioned against premature conclusions, saying all possible angles were being examined and that the actual reason behind the killing would be established only after the investigation is completed.
Baliapur police station ASI Ashok Kumar said the deceased appeared to be between 25 and 30 years of age. Her identity has not yet been established.
He said police are conducting inquiries in nearby villages and surrounding areas to identify the victim and trace those responsible for the crime.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken on the basis of the findings and other evidence collected during the probe.
[VS]
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