Supreme Court rejects to stop Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi, agrees to investigate the situation

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and agreed to list a plea against the Allahabad High Court order.

The Allahabad High Court in its judgment in April had dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court's order to appoint an advocate as a Court Commissioner to inspect the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi listed a plea before the apex court filed by the committee of the management of Anjumane-e-Intezamia Masjid seeking a stay on a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi masjid complex.

The plea challenged the validity of Allahabad HC's order on April 21, which dismissed the plea against the civil court's order for the survey.

Ahmadi mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana.

The bench said: "We don't know anything about the matter... We have no details. How can we pass the order..."

The lawyer representing Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said, "please grant status quo...", and added that the mosque has been covered under the Places of Worship Act.