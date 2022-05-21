Gyanvapi Masjid Row: how it has played out since 1991

It was in 1991 -- a year before the Babri Masjid demolition took place -- that a group of priests in Varanasi field a petition in the court, seeking permission to worship on the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Thirty years later in 2021, the Allahabad High Court stayed proceedings in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir-Gyanvapi Masjid case in a Varanasi court, suspending a controversial archaeological survey of the premises to determine whether a Hindu temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.

The current controversy was ignited when five Hindu women knocked on the doors of the court last year, seeking to worship the Shringar Gauri and other idols within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Last month, a Varanasi court ordered a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex after the petition.

The report of the survey was initially ordered to be submitted by May 10. However, a delay was caused after the order was challenged by Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee.

The Gyanvapi mosque survey was concluded on May 16. The Hindu side in the matter has claimed that a 'Shivling' was found inside a reservoir on the mosque complex during the survey. The Muslim side, however, dismissed the claim and said it was only a 'fountain'.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute was raised by the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and the RSS during the campaign for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. They claimed that all three mosques were built after demolishing Hindu temples.

The controversy has taken an expected turn as both the sides -- Hindus and Muslims -- have firmed up their stand.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the survey had lifted the veil on the truth.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on the other hand, termed the court order for videography as a 'clear violation of The Places of Worship Act, 1991 that seeks to maintain the status quo of 1947 on all places of worship. The Act has been in force since July 11, 1991.

Section 4 (1) of the Act states: "The religious character of a place of worship existing on the 15th day of August 1947 shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day."

The Act in Section 4 (2) goes on to state that if any suit, appeal, or other proceedings concerning the conversion of the religious traits of any place of worship, existing on August 15, 1947, is pending before any court, tribunal or other authority, the same shall abate.

It further stipulates that no fresh proceedings on such matters shall be initiated.

Section 3 of the Act prohibits conversion of a religious place in any manner, even to cater to a particular section of the religion.

"No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or a different religious denomination or any section thereof," it reads.

The mosque committee's plea argued that the fresh suits filed in 2021 citing the "right to worship" were "barred by The Places of Worship Act, 1991", and were an attempt to revive the dispute which had been put to rest by the law.

The Act, however, exempts the Ayodhya issue. Section 5 of the Act states that its provisions shall not apply to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.