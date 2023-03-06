Cyclothon organized in Bengaluru to create awareness about kidney health

To create awareness of kidney health, the Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru organized a second edition -- bean-shaped (kidney) Cyclothon 2.0 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Divided into two loops covering 100 km, the Cyclothon was completed in 2.5 hours, where the first loop covered 47 km, starting from Old Airport Road, passing through Millers Road, Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpur, Hebbal, and returning to Old Airport Road.

The second loop covered 53 km, starting from Old Airport Road, and on to Whitefield, Varthur Road, Sarjapur, Jayanagar, and back to Old Airport Road.

The cyclothon was joined by over 600 participants including doctors, 10 celebrities, and 23 influencers who participated and used their voices to spread the message of kidney health, preventive interventions, and enhanced accessibility to kidney care across the city.

Prominent Sandalwood celebrities, including Praveen Tej, Manvita Kamath, Vikky, Arun, Nagabhusana, Sonu Gowda, Vasuki Vaibhav, Shwetha Shrivastav, Kushee Ravi and Amrutha Iyengar stepped forward to support the cause.