Heavy rains are expected in five Karnataka districts

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for five districts in Karnataka from Thursday.



According to authorities, heavy rains are going to lash Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. The weather department has predicted storms, rains with lightning and thunder in the districts which have already started reporting gusty winds.



The District Commissioner of the above mentioned districts have been asked to take precautions.



The authorities have also alerted the district administrations for the safety of tourists, as a large number of people visit these districts and take to trekking and adventure activities during the summer.



State capital Bengaluru is also witnessing light to heavy rain during evenings for a week.



Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has predicted average rainfall in the state between April 12 and 20. Dakshina Kannada, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballary, Koppal, Kalaburgi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts are likely to receive rains. [IANS/NS]