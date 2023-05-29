Karnataka CM orders immediate help in water contamination



The Chief Minister asked officials to investigate the incident and submit a report.



He asked the CEO to immediately visit the place and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He also wanted the official to send the water samples to the lab and get a report immediately.



Based on the report, a thorough health checkup of the villagers should be conducted and necessary treatment should be done, Siddaramiah said.



The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water. He said all measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. (IANS/JS)

