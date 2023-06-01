K'taka govt likely to make announcement on 5 guarantees tomorrow

The Congress government, which is under pressure to implement five guarantee schemes in Karnataka, is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Friday after the cabinet meeting, according to sources.



The implementation of the likely announcement may commence from next week, sources added.



The party leadership is contemplating to organise a massive public rally on the day of the implementation or a day before.

The top leaders of the party would be present in the rally. Since Rahul Gandhi is on foreign tour, the details are being worked out on how to go about it, sources said.



Sources said that on Friday the cabinet will take a decision on three guarantees and an announcement would be made accordingly.