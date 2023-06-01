Politics

Efforts on to make India-Nepal ties 'superhit', says PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that nine years after he had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations, several decisions have been taken between the two neighbouring nations to make the association a "superhit" in future.
"Nepal's Prime Minister and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future," PM Modi added further.

PM Modi on Thursday said that nine years after he had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations, several decisions have been taken between the two neighbouring nations to make the association a "superhit" in future.

"I remember nine years ago in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations -- Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways.

I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us," Modi said while delivering a joint statement along with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', after their bilateral discussions.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Hyderabad House.

Prachanda, who is on a four-day visit to India, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Thursday morning.

This is his first official visit to a foreign country after assuming office in December last year.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Nepalese leader arrived on Wednesday on a four-day official visit to India. (IANS/NS)

