Rahul Gandhi on his disqualification in Stanford

"And we never imagined for a second what would happen when we walked across the country. What would happen not just politically, but in terms of the type of response we got, what would happen to us when we walked across our country.



"We started with 125 people ... and it fundamentally transformed the way we think about our country, our people, and politics.



"Lot of people asked me what are the lessons learnt from it. And for a long time I couldn't find an answer... I have picked up so much information about the country and what needs to be done. It was a beautiful experience of my life," he said, talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30 after covering a distance of almost 4,000 km.



"We met, what would I best describe as the soul of the country, and very quickly a silence descended on us. It happened because we came in contact with people. We just stopped talking and we heard tears of immense suffering."



Rahul Gandhi discussed the story of a mechanic, who didn't have arms and how he showed he worked.



"It shows a disconnect in politics, it is everywhere in India and US too. We experienced this multiple times.



"All the forces of the Government of India could do nothing and the more they applied force the more it grew.



"They have all the force, they have the system, power and they cannot stop us. Force and power are completely two different things. Politicians are confused about the two. Power is an act of imagination, power comes when you go to the truth. We were weaving around the truth that's why they could not transfer that force into power.



"In Kashmir, they said if you walk for the last four days you will be killed. I said I want to see the person who wants to throw a hand grenade.



"You can see moments of power versus truth. Mahatma Gandhi fought the entire British empire, he had no force, while the British had all the force, army and the system. It doesn't matter how much force a person has. I am making this distinction for the transition we are facing." (IANS/NS)