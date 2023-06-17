Youth Congress to organise 'Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad' in B'luru

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday said it will organise a programme 'Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad' in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12, which is likely to be attended by more than 3,000 of its office bearers from across the country.



Addressing a press conference at its headquarters here, IYC national president Srinivas B.V. said: "Today, every section of society is troubled. The list of promises made by the Narendra Modi government to the people of the country is long. However, the public is suffering. That's why the Indian Youth Congress is going to start a nationwide campaign 'Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad', a youth convention for 2024."

He said the event is going to be the biggest organisational youth convention programme of the Youth Congress since Independence.