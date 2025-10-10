Dharwad (Karnataka), Oct 10: A fresh controversy has erupted on Friday in Karnataka over the recital of the Quran at a government programme in Dharwad city.

K'taka: Row erupts over recitation of Quran at govt event, BJP performs Hindu rituals The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress-led government for allowing Quran recitation at a government event chaired by Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad in the city.

In retaliation to recitation of Quran, the BJP leaders performed Hindu rituals.

The BJP workers gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Dharwad, where they recited Rudra mantras and the vachanas of Lord Basavanna.

They also conducted a 'havan', a Hindu fire ritual involving offerings into the sacred fire to purify the environment and invoke positive energy.

It has been alleged that the Quran recitation was carried out during a felicitation programme held after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) project.

However, Congress Corporator Mangala Gowri and her son Nagaraj Gowri, who organised the programme, said that it was not a government event.

The Congress leaders, rejecting the allegation, said that the Quran recitation took place only during the felicitation programme, which was a private event organised by them.

According to them, the official government programme was limited solely to the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, speaking to the media, after the event, said, "It is very important that ruling parties treat all religions and people equally. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and its Ministers think their only job, their only religion and practice, is to woo Muslims and minorities to satisfy them."