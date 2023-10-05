Setting the Record Straight: Challenging Misinformation Surrounding the ALLEGED “Quran-Burning” Incident in Naperville

October heralds the beginning of the vibrant Hindu festival season. The month begins with the celebration of Navratri (nine nights) celebrating the different forms of the feminine divine and ends with arguably the most popular Hindu festival of Deepavali, the festival of lights. Recognizing this, states of Virginia, Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey besides several cities around the US have proclaimed the month of October as Hindu Heritage Month.

Naperville, a city in the state of Illinois in the midwest has a significant population of Hindus and October brings a buzz to the Hindu community with celebrations and prayers offered at homes and temples.The October of 2023 has however started with gloom and confusion about several unsubstantiated allegations and even blatant hate against the Hindu community.