K'taka Tribal Welfare Scam: Cong MLAs Protest Against BJP for 'Stalling' Assembly Proceedings

Karnataka Congress MLAs and MLCs staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21, 2026, accusing the opposition party of disrupting Assembly proceedings while demanding the resignation of Minister for Planning and Statistics B. Nagendra over his alleged involvement in the tribal welfare scam.

The Congress legislators gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises and staged the protest.

They raised slogans against the BJP by holding placards, saying the party had no moral right to lecture them on morality, alleging that some of its leaders were involved in the theft of temple valuables. Minister B. Nagendra also participated in the protest.

KPCC President and MLC B.K. Hariprasad stated, “There is a serious situation prevailing in the state. Drought relief work is being taken up in 18 districts, and people are not getting drinking water. The BJP is not allowing these issues to be discussed in the House. The CM has already met all-party MPs and urged them to seek the release of Rs 10,000 crore in drought relief funds."

“The Opposition is scared of a discussion because it fears criticism of the Centre. They want to divert attention from everything. Let the discussion happen on Minister Nagendra; it will be over in one day. We will provide all the material to prove that he has no role. The BJP should not follow double standards. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah face allegations. If we demand their resignations, will they resign?” Hariprasad questioned.

“If they have the courage, let them discuss all these issues. This is being done to prevent the questioning of the Central government over the release of drought relief funds to Karnataka. BJP leaders do not want this to happen. We will run the session until August 27. The people will decide whether the BJP is anti-people,” he said.

Minister for Home, IT and BT Priyank Kharge said, “Who are the BJP leaders to demand his resignation? Has the BJP become the Supreme Court or the High Court by itself? Is it the Lokayukta? Let them seek the resignation of the Assam Chief Minister, who faces cases. Even the Bihar Chief Minister faces cases. There are also people in the Central government facing cases. They are also tainted."

“The BJP should have some morality. Dr Chandru Lamani was caught by the Lokayukta. Why are you keeping him? There are MLAs in the BJP who have been trapped by the Lokayukta. Why don't they talk about them? The CID does not have Nagendra's name. The CBI has named him in its second chargesheet. It is very clear that this is motivated by the Centre. Let them discuss all these issues if they have the courage,” he challenged.

Minister B. Nagendra alleged that the BJP could not tolerate Dalits becoming ministers. “The Congress party and CM D.K. Shivakumar have repeatedly called them for discussions. They have to listen to why I am not resigning. They are unnecessarily indulging in politics. They claim that it is a Rs 184 crore scam, but all the money has been recovered. The SIT subsequently gave me a clean chit."

“They are outraged because a Dalit has become a minister. I am on bail in connection with the ED and CBI investigations. Haven't there been Chief Ministers in other states who obtained bail and continued in office? Have I been convicted? I have faced allegations and have come out clean in court,” Nagendra said.