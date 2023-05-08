Earthquake tremors felt in Kashmir

A slight intensity tremor, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, jolted Kashmir on Monday but authorities said no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.



The Met department said that an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Kashmir at 2.28 p.m. with its epicentre in Baramulla region.



The latitude of the earthquake was 34.16 degrees north and longitude 74.56 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.



Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in past as the place is situated in seismologically highly sensitive region. [IANS/JS]