Today, Kashmir serves as the gov of Modi's showcase

June will mark the completion of five years since the elected government fell. Opposition leaders allege that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, lacks the courage to face voters in J&K.



The BJP, on its part, has been blaming the three political dynasties of looting the resources of J&K over the decades and bringing misery to the people of J&K. Its effort is to create a front that carries forward the Centre's policies and leaves no room for any separatist tendency.



In Kashmir, many leaders are known to change the tone and tenor of their statements once they are in Srinagar. It's here where governments at the Centre in the last seven decades have been left flummoxed. The present dispensation at the Centre clearly does not want a similar situation in Kashmir. It has therefore been trying to create groups and political fronts in the UT.



Even as the Centre repeatedly mulls over and then delaying the decision to hold Assembly elections, the return to statehood too seems to be in backburner. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23, 2022, said Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored after the delimitation process and elections in the region are completed.



Restoration of the Assembly and the return to statehood may be the top demands of the political parties in the UT, but security and safety remain the foremost challenges for the government.



Overall security may have improved in the valley, but targeted killings are still happening. The cases have shown an upward trend, from 86 in 2015, which peaked at 206 in 2018. In 2019, 135 terrorist killings took place. After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, however, no decline in such incidents has been recorded. In 2021, the number was 153; it was 151 in 2022.



The targeted killings of civilians have given way to the use of a new form of terrorism -- 'hybrid militancy'. Hybrid militants are unlisted members of terror groups but radicalised enough to carry out targeted killings.



After carrying out the targeted killing, the militant concerned resumes his day-to-day activity, instead of returning underground like his full-time counterparts. This type of terror is posing challenges to security forces, for hybrid militants are difficult to identify.