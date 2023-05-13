Imran Khan blames Pakistan Army chief for arrest

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has blamed the army chief for his "abduction" on May 9 and distanced himself from violence that took place in several cities after his arrest.



He expressed these views while having brief conversation with media persons on the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Friday, reports Dawn.



"It's not the security agencies. It's one man, the army chief. There is no democracy in the army. The army is getting maligned with what is happening," the PTI chief replied when asked about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him.



"And he (the army chief) is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him. Which, I tried my best to send him a message, I will not. All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified," alleged Khan.



The former premier also talked about "victimisation" of his party by the government, alleging that "5,000 people have been arrested during the last one year", Dawn reported.



Khan said he had survived two assassination attempts and had only called for an investigation, regretting that his demand had been rejected.



Reiterating his position which he took in the Supreme Court on Thursday evening, the PTI chair said he was totally unaware of the developments which took place after his arrest and claimed that he had learnt that 40 people had lost their lives during the two-day protests.



Expressing "sadness" over the events that took place when he was in the custody of NAB, Khan stated that "the army is getting maligned because of just one man", Dawn reported. [IANS/JS]

