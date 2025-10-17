From job applications to Wi-Fi woes: Prayers at this Srinagar shrine are evolving in digital age

These slips of paper — called arzi, or requests — carry the everyday anxieties of a generation raised on digital forms and online submissions. In this shrine, they are handwritten again, offered with the same reverence as the old prayers for rain or livestock.

By the time the Maghrib prayer or the sunset prayer in Islam approaches on a Thursday evening, the narrow path leading to the shrine is already crowded.

Men and women wrapped in shawls sit along the steps leading to the grave — heads bowed in contemplation, clutching small pieces of paper.

The fading light catches the threads tied by generations seeking relief. Beside them flutter the newer papers, carefully folded and slid into boxes kept by shrine workers or through a small window near the grave when no box is available.

The rituals, tying threads, murmuring prayers near the grave, have remained unchanged for generations. For decades, people have come here with their most urgent worries, trusting that the saint listens through every season of need.

Abdul Rahim (70), a farmer said: “Hamare gaon mein ek dafa teen mahine tak sukha pada tha. Tab poore gaon ke log yahan aaye the sirf barsaat ke liye.” (Once, after a three-month drought hit our village, the entire village came here to pray for rain)

“Now, the children come here for jobs or education. For us, farming was everything and for the young kids jobs are everything,” Rahim added.

To place one’s arzi here is to hand over one’s worries to Makhdoom Saab himself, trusting that the saint’s blessing, spiritually “signed”, will help guide their prayer towards fulfillment.