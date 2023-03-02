Scissor in stomach? Kerala woman rejects shocking medical report

Harshina, a Kerala homemaker in her thirties hailing from Kozhikode, is up in arms after hearing about a medical report which probed about how an 11 cm long scissor was removed from her stomach last year.

The report says that there was no evidence to prove that the scissor got deposited from the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where she delivered her third baby in 2017, after undergoing a cesarean operation.

This was the second report conducted by a team of experts that concluded that the scissor never belonged to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

She was very upset as a previous report also had the same findings.

An angry Harshina said she has lost faith in the health system of the state and also the State Health Minister Veena George.