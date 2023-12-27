Kerala Literature Festival announces speakers for 7th edition

Kerala Literature Festival:- The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF 2024) has announced its line-up of speakers for the seventh edition scheduled to be held from January 11 to 14, 2024, on the beaches of Kozhikode.

Notable attendees include Raghuram Rajan (economist), William Dalrymple (historian), Palanivel Thiagarajan (Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information Technology), T. H. Vinayakram (Indian percussionist), Resul Pookutty (film sound designer and Academy Award winner), Gurcharan Das (author), Devika Rege (Novelist), Saras Manickam (Malaysian author), Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan (author and translator), Mani Shankar Aiyar (politician), Barkha Dutt (journalist), Prakash Raj (actor and politician), Kanan Gill (stand-up comedian and actor), Bachi Karkaria (journalist and columnist), Preeti Shenoy (author and Blogger), Mugdha Sinha (Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture), Prahlad Kakkar (advertisement professional), Durjoy Datta (novelist and screenwriter), Shashi Tharoor (politician), Anita Nair (author), Abraham Verghese (American physician and author), and Francesc Miralles (author), among others.

The list also includes Kailash Sathyarthi (Nobel Peace Laureate), Charu Nivedita (author), T.M. Krishna (vocalist, activist, and author), Suraj Yengde (columnist and author), and K.K. Shailaja (Kerala MLA).

Turkey will be celebrating its 100 years of the republic at KLF 2024 and will be represented through music, dance, food, and various art forms. The UK, Wales, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries. The festival will feature 400+ global speakers.

KLF will also witness the performance of Sufi dancers from Konya, the home of Rumi. IANS/SP