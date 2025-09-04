Kerala welcomes Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4: Kerala woke up on Thursday to the vibrant sights, sounds and flavours of Onam, as the state stepped into the first day of the three-day celebrations of its biggest cultural festival.

The harvest festival, rooted in legend and tradition, is marked by a blend of devotion, merrymaking and community bonding that transcends caste, creed and generation.

From early morning, households across the state were abuzz with activity.

Women and children in traditional attire meticulously laid out colourful 'pookkalams (floral carpets)' at the thresholds of their homes, welcoming the mythical King Mahabali, whose annual return, Onam commemorates.

Temples, public spaces and shopping hubs too wore a festive look, draped in flowers and lanterns.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated the week-long state-level Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism in the state capital city and pointed out that the state’s unity, communal harmony, fraternal and inclusive mindset are the reasons for the state’s progress and development.