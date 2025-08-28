Business loss drives Kerala family to suicide; three dead, one critical

Kasaragod (Kerala), Aug 28; Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide, and their younger son is in critical condition, after they reportedly consumed acid at their residence in Ambalathara of Kasaragod district in northern Kerala, the police said on Thursday.

Police suspect the incident was triggered by severe financial distress following the family’s business loss.

The deceased have been identified as Gopi (60), his wife K.V. Indira (58), and their elder son Ranjesh (34). Their younger son, Ragesh (27), is currently battling for life at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram in the neighbouring Kannur district, said the police.

According to the Ambalathara police, the incident occurred around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday. Ragesh managed to alert a relative, prompting neighbours and the police to rush all four to a nearby hospital.