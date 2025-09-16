Exploring the informal plastic waste recycling industry in Yaounde, Cameroon

With the rise in plastic usage and a growing population, Cameroon's waste processing industry is struggling to keep up with the increasing demand. This has given rise to an informal waste processing sector where children, teens, and older individuals are making a living by sorting through household waste, dumpsters, and landfills and collecting plastic waste for recycling companies.

Cameroon has a population of over 29 million people, with approximately 3.3 million inhabitants in Yaoundé, the country's political capital and one of its largest cities. According to a report published by Landfillsolutions, the nation produces an estimated 600,000 tons of plastic waste annually. This includes plastic bottles, bags, food packaging, furniture, plastic pipes, toys, and more.

Despite numerous recycling initiatives by the government and private stakeholders nationwide, there is not enough formal capacity to meet the city's waste demand and a significant amount of waste continues to flood the streets of Yaoundé daily, causing a range of negative environmental and health impacts.

Of the millions of tons of plastic waste produced each year, less than 10 percent can be recycled, leaving more than half to be dumped in landfills while the remainder is littered along roads, in bodies of water, or incinerated. This practice can lead to land pollution and poisoning, suffocates aquatic ecosystems, and contributes to ozone layer depletion.

Amid efforts to reduce plastic waste, a collaboration has emerged between individuals and private recycling enterprises in Yaoundé, where individuals transport household waste from people's homes to dumpsters and from dumpsters to recyclers. Children, teens, and even older individuals play various roles at each stage.

Hearing the phrase “vider poubelle,” which translates from French to “empty your bin,” daily in neighborhoods like Obili, Ngoa-Ekele, and Biyem-Assi in Yaoundé is commonplace. Teenagers walk the streets yelling this phrase to alert people that they've arrived to collect their trash. The kids charge between FCFA 50 and 500 (USD 0.09–89), depending on the amount of waste. These children recount that they can reach about eleven households a day when the weather is favorable. They also say they engage in this activity to earn an income to help support their households.

The dumpster search

When household waste is emptied at major trash can points in the city, others scout these areas day in and day out for recyclables amidst a sea of waste. Romeo Toukan Fotso, a waste collector, recounts to Global Voices: