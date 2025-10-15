Former Kenya PM Raila Odinga Dies of Heart Attack in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 15: Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, passed away on Wednesday morning in Koothattukulam, Kerala, after suffering a massive heart attack during his morning walk.

He was 80.

Odinga, who was in the state for Ayurvedic treatment, collapsed suddenly and was rushed to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, but could not be revived.

His body has been kept at Deva Matha Hospital, Koothattukulam.

Odinga had arrived in Koothattukulam six days ago, accompanied by his daughter and close family members.

He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.

Local authorities said the heart attack occurred around 6.30 a.m. during his walk, and he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A towering figure in Kenyan politics for over four decades, Odinga served as the country's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a crucial period of national reconciliation and constitutional reform.

Known for his fiery speeches and grassroots connect, he was a central figure in shaping modern Kenyan democracy.