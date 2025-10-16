Sabarimala Gold Plating Scam: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti Taken into Custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16: In a significant development in the sensational Sabarimala gold plating scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Kerala High Court, on Thursday took prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti into its custody.

Potti, who faces serious charges in connection with the missing gold plates from the revered temple, was picked up from his residence around noon in the state capital district and taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

His arrest marks a crucial turning point in the investigation.

He is listed as the prime accused among the 10 individuals named in the two charge sheets filed in connection with the case.

The scam involves allegations of large-scale misappropriation and tampering during the gold plating of the temple’s sacred properties and other structures, sparking outrage among devotees and religious bodies.

Sources said the SIT’s questioning is expected to focus on tracing the missing gold, identifying the wider network involved, and verifying financial trails linked to the scam.