₹2,676 Crore Dholera Smart City Scam: ED Raids Nexa Evergreen

Two brothers from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Subhash Bijarani and Ranveer Bijarani, are accused of cheating nearly 70,000 investors of around ₹2,676 crore through their company Nexa Evergreen. They claimed to be developing land in Gujarat’s Dholera Smart City but allegedly used fake documents and false promises to attract people.

Ranveer bought land in Dholera in 2014, and his brother Subhash, who had retired from the Indian Army, also invested his ₹30 lakh retirement money there. In 2021, they registered Nexa Evergreen in Ahmedabad and began promoting it as a company connected to the Dholera Smart City project.

The company claimed to own 1,300 bighas of land and invited people to invest in the green city project. Using this claim, they attracted investors by promising plots, flats, and high investment returns. They also promised additional commission to investors if they could recruit more investors under their unique ID.