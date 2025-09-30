Ladakh Tensions Escalate: Kargil Democratic Alliance Boycotts Centre Talks Over Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention

On September 30, 2025, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced it would boycott all talks with the central government
On September 30, 2025, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced that it would boycott all talks with the central government until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees from Leh are released. The alliance also demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the police firing that occurred during the shutdown in Leh on September 24, which left four people dead and dozens injured.
In New Delhi while addressing a press conference, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the alliance will not resume dialogue until all arrests are stopped, those in custody are freed, and a judicial investigation is initiated. He also rejected allegations made by the Union Territory administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs against Wangchuk.
“Sonam Wangchuk is a hero of the country and should be immediately released. We dismiss all allegations against him,” Karbalai said. He strongly criticized attempts to label Ladakhis as “anti-national,” adding, “We have sacrificed our lives for the nation. We don’t need certificates from anyone.”
The KDA’s decision comes in solidarity with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which also suspended talks with the Centre on Monday, September 29, 2025. They demand peace and normalcy in Ladakh before dialogue resumes. LAB leaders Thupstan Chhewang and Chering Dorjay said all detained activists must be released unconditionally and also the September 24 police firing must be probed impartially.
The unrest began during a shutdown in Leh, which turned violent, leaving four people dead and several injured. More than 50 people were arrested, including Wangchuk, who was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
The KDA, representing leaders from Kargil district, has been negotiating alongside LAB with the Centre for statehood of Ladakh and special constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The September 24 clashes and the subsequent arrests have escalated tensions in Ladakh, with both KDA and LAB insisting that dialogue can only resume once the atmosphere is conducive, detainees are freed, and an independent judicial probe is completed. [Rh/Eth/VP]
