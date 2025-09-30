Ladakh Tensions Escalate: Kargil Democratic Alliance Boycotts Centre Talks Over Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention

On September 30, 2025, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced that it would boycott all talks with the central government until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees from Leh are released. The alliance also demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the police firing that occurred during the shutdown in Leh on September 24, which left four people dead and dozens injured.

In New Delhi while addressing a press conference, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the alliance will not resume dialogue until all arrests are stopped, those in custody are freed, and a judicial investigation is initiated. He also rejected allegations made by the Union Territory administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs against Wangchuk.

“Sonam Wangchuk is a hero of the country and should be immediately released. We dismiss all allegations against him,” Karbalai said. He strongly criticized attempts to label Ladakhis as “anti-national,” adding, “We have sacrificed our lives for the nation. We don’t need certificates from anyone.”