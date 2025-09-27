Leh violence: Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail

Jaipur, Sep 27: Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved from the union territory to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security arrangements on Friday, after his arrest earlier in the day. According to sources, after his arrest in Leh, Wangchuk was first flown to Delhi.

From there, he was transported to Jodhpur under special arrangements. Upon arrival, he was taken directly to the Central Jail from the Jodhpur Air Force Station, accompanied by a heavy security convoy. Inside the jail, special preparations were reportedly underway as early as 3 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of a high-profile inmate.

Officials said that staff were aware that a VIP was expected, although no formal information had been shared until then. At around 8:30 pm, police and Army vehicles entered the jail premises one after another through the Red Gate.

Wangchuk was formally handed over to the jail administration at the main gate and subsequently shifted to a separate ward within the facility.

Leh remains tense after violent clashes broke out on September 24 during protests demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.