Centre releases over Rs 1,789 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in 5 states

For Madhya Pradesh, Rs 630.6454 crore have been released as the first installment of Untied Grants for 51 DPs, 296 BPs and 22,914 GPs along with Rs 104.6556 crore of the withheld portion of the 1st and 2nd installments for FY 2023–24 to additionally eligible 21 DPs, 106 BPs and 834 GPs.