Tightened security in Bengal’s tension hotspots for Ram Navami processions

“Multiple instructions have been given to the police to ensure that there is no unrest in the processions. There will be extra vigilance in Howrah, Chandannagar, and Islampur, because of the past instances of violence and tension in these pockets during the processions. It was decided that a total of 3,000 police officers will be deployed in different districts just to ensure a stable law and order situation over the processions,” said a state government official who was present at the meeting.