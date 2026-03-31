Discipline over distraction, the defining evolution of Suraj Aheibam

The 18-year-old only reactivated his accounts after achieving success, but his mindset had shifted. He now focused more on balance and discipline. “Now, I have changed my habit. I would go back to my room and watch a few YouTube videos about goalkeeping and then go to sleep at 10:30 pm sharp. Even when I am not watching YouTube, I would rather listen to some Manipuri music rather than go to social media and watch reels,” he says.