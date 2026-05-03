Grandfather held for alleged rape-murder of minor grand-daughter in Tripura

Agartala, May 3 (IANS) A septuagenarian man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his minor granddaughter in Tripura, officials said on Sunday.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asked the police to take appropriate steps to ensure the harshest punishment for the accused.
The Chief Minister, in a social media post, said he had learnt in detail about the incident involving the unnatural death of a Class 10 student in Chandanmura village under Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district.
“Today (Sunday), the local MLA and Higher Education Minister, Shri Kishor Barman, spoke with the residents of the area. The incident is extremely heartrending and distressing. The police have already arrested two individuals based on the preliminary investigation,” said Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio.
He said the administration is firmly committed to identifying the culprits through a thorough and impartial investigation and ensuring the harshest punishment, and that efforts are underway towards that goal.
A police official said that a 70-year-old man, Pran Ballabh Das, accused of raping and killing his 16-year-old granddaughter, was arrested on Saturday.
Das was arrested after the girl’s body was recovered from their residence on Friday.
Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Bapi Das.
Police, quoting neighbours, said that the victim had been staying with her grandparents as her father, who works with a private security agency in Bengaluru, had remarried after the death of his wife.
The victim was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual abuse by her grandfather.
Bapi Das returned home after learning about his daughter’s death.
“We want capital punishment for the accused to send a strong message that an individual who commits such a heinous crime has no place in our society,” Bapi Das and local residents said.
According to police, the case is under investigation, and the post-mortem report is expected on Monday, which is likely to provide further clarity.
--IANS
sc/pgh