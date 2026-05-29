IPL 2026: When and where to Watch GT VS RR Qualifier 2, Know all Details

New Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will meet in the all-important Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, with the winner taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final.

Both sides know they have to do their best to secure a place in the final by winning the winner-takes-all clash. Gujarat Titans lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while Rajasthan Royals made it by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1.

GT will be looking for ways to stop Rajasthan's opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had shamed a 28-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be a big threat to the 2022 winners. RR had dramatically made the playoffs after beating the Mumbai Indians in their final league phase match at the Wankhede.

Both franchises are in pursuit of their second IPL silverware. While the RR, winner of the inaugural edition in 2008, are aiming to make it to the final, GT are determined to reclaim the championship glory they first achieved during their debut season in 2022.

When: Friday, May 29, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The GT vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, and Kwena Maphaka.

[AV]