IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to clinch Orange Cap

The teenager's achievement shattered another age-related benchmark. Until now, Sudharsan's Orange Cap triumph in 2025, at 23 years and 231 days, stood as the record for the youngest winner of the award. What separated Sooryavanshi from the rest was not merely the volume of runs but the manner in which they came. The Bihar-born prodigy scored at an astonishing strike rate of 237.31, producing an aggressive brand of batting rarely witnessed in the tournament's history.