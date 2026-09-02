Soaring GDP can't hide rupee fall, joblessness: Shiv Sena in 'Saamana'

"Milk prices in Mumbai jumped by Rs 9-10 per litre on September 1. Jaggery prices have escalated by 25 per cent, while onion prices have crossed Rs 50 per kg. CNG prices have escalated alongside domestic PNG gas (up by Re 1 per unit). Hikes across petrol, diesel, and CNG are driving up auto-rickshaw and taxi fares nationwide. Driven by sugar and milk inflation, even a basic 'cutting tea' now costs Rs 13, directly impacting lower-income daily wage earners," said the editorial. ​