Supreme Court calls for suo moto action on hate speech crimes in India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a slew of directions to curb hate speeches and directed the Delhi, UP, and Uttrakhand Police to take suo motu action, even without complaint, in cases related to hate speeches.

The top court emphasised that action needs to be taken, without looking at the religion of the accused, to preserve the secular character of the country, and also orally observed that it is tragic, what we have been reduced to in the name of religion.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said this is the 21st century, while condemning the incidents of hate speeches.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha, representing the petitioner, sought formation of an SIT in the matter connected with hate speeches.

At this. Justice Joseph asked Sibal, "Are Muslims also making hate speeches, why only?....people are from both sides, we are saying." Sibal said they should not be spared. Justice Joseph orally remarked, it is tragic, what we have reduced to in the name of the religion, and emphasised on the importance of scientific temper in the 21st century.