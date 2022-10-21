Pakistan: Imran Khan Niazi disqualified from National Assembly

In a major legal victory for the ruling coalition government in Islamabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict on Friday, disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices, Geo News reported.

Rejecting the ruling, PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry said that it is an attack on 220 million Pakistanis.

The verdict was announced amid tight security in the capital city's Red Zone where at least 1,100 police officials were deployed under the command of a senior superintendent of police to control the law and order situation in the area.

The officer was assisted by five superintendents of police, and six deputy superintendents of police.

Geo News reported that the law enforcement agency was given teargas shells in case the party workers launch a protest.

According to a notice, the ECP had ordered all the relevant parties or their counsels to appear before the commission at its secretariat.