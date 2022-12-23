Man vs Court? Bear Grylls summoned by Delhi High Court

In response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by an Indian writer and producer, Arrmann Shharma over the show 'Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls,' the Delhi High Court issued summons to the British adventurer among others.

Warner Brothers Discovery, National Geography, and over-the-top (OTT) service Hotstar were also sent summons by Justice Amit Bansal.

Meanwhile, the court referred the parties to mediation after a request by Grylls' counsel.

The matter has been listed before the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre for January 17, 2023, and before the court on February 22.