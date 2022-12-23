Congress claims Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a mass movement under Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Friday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a mass movement as more and more people are joining it, and the party will keep up the momentum next year.

Addressing a press conference after a party meeting, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: " The Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a movement, you people know about that. Lakhs of people are participating in this yatra every day. Started in Kanyakumari, and now the yatra is in Haryana. Till today, crores of people had participated. Apart from Congress leaders, general people enthusiastically participated in the yatra... their involvement is huge in this yatra."

The meeting also complimented Rahul Gandhi for having undertaken such a massive yatra throughout the country.