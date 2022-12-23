China 'feeling the heat' on India's G-20 Presidency

While India's rise as an emerging market is being appreciated globally, especially by multilateral institutions, it has got an opportunity to lead a meaningful conversation between the global South and North under the G-20 Presidency. But China's recent utterances and activities show that it is not at ease with India's rise.

For Beijing, it is difficult to swallow that India is rising in global stature and influence whereas, China is being looked at as an autocratic country with an aspiration to be a global power through economic development bereft of elements of sustainable development and with a military expansionist approach, both regionally and globally. Much to its dislike, Beijing could neither pressurize nor allure India to steer ahead of its skewed agenda.

India is geared up to organize 215 G-20 summits in 55 venues under its presidency to share its human-centric sustainable development goals by using tech power. The very motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' of G-20 led by India is impressive for its intent of inclusiveness encompasses all, leaving none, under its "one earth, one family and one future" notion.