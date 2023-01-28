157 protected animals and reptiles rescued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

In two separate operations, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four persons, including a woman, and rescued 157 protected animals and reptiles from their possession.

The DRI launched 'Operation Kalki' under which the arrests and recovery were made.

In the first operation, three persons, including a woman, who were allegedly trying to smuggle protected animals, were held by the DRI from Kempegowda International Airport, the official said on Friday.

The accused arrived at the airport on January 22 from Bangkok.

"During the examination of their checked-in baggage, non-indigenous 18 animals (four primates and 14 reptiles) were recovered with the assistance of Karnataka Forest Department officials," DRI said.