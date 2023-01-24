INTERVIEW: 'We have been oppressed by unfreedom for a long time in China'

"The fear, the threat of existing under the threat of totalitarianism was what I felt most keenly in Wuhan back then,” says Li in an exclusive interview with Radio Free Asia, speaking to the public for the first time since disappearing about two years ago.

But Li, whose story has been written up as a book by exiled writer Liao Yiwu, dismisses the fear of totalitarian power as "tragic," especially for young people.

"We should be worrying about what kind of practical action we can take, not about the so-called power of those who make the rules," he says while strolling around a lake near his dormitory.

“Rumors were flying around”

Li, whose Chinese name is Li Zehua, said he was drawn to Wuhan by the disconnect between the official narrative, which claimed the ruling Chinese Communist Party had the newly emerging pandemic under control, and the cries for help from healthcare workers and ordinary people on the ground.

"Frontline medical staff were crying out over the lack of protective equipment, saying patients were dying in large numbers both in and outside of hospitals," he says. "Rumors were flying around about the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

At the start, cutting-edge private media like Caixin, Caijing, Freezing Point and Southern Weekend were publishing front-line reporting out of Wuhan. But President Xi Jinping gave a Feb. 3, 2022, speech calling for "the strengthening of public opinion management."

Citizen journalists had been quick to step into the breach, despite the banning of a number of key blogging platforms including Tencent's "Daija” in the wake of Xi's speech.

But their days were numbered too, given the strength of Xi's directive to control the public narrative.

Suddenly went quiet

Citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, one of the first to arrive in the city, suddenly went quiet after interviewing people around the new mega hospitals being thrown up at great speed in Wuhan, with blogger Fang Bin taken away by police just a few days later.

Li managed to hang in there for a few more weeks until his dramatic, live-streamed chase by police on Feb. 26, while lawyer-turned-reporter Zhang Zhan was detained and taken back to Shanghai, where she is reportedly close to death in prison following months of on-off hunger-striking and forced feeding.

Li said his main concern in live streaming the police chase was self-protection.

"I knew that as long as I had a platform, that would give me some protection against a totalitarian power that was trying to hurt me or suffocate me," he says, although he ended the broadcast with an impassioned plea to China's young people to "stand up."