Supreme Court gets five new judges

The Supreme Court on Monday got five new judges. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court.

With this, the number of apex court judges rose to 32 as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges, lawyers, and family members of the new judges.

Amid the long-drawn tussle between the Centre and the judiciary over the appointment of judges, the Centre on Saturday cleared the names of five judges for appointment to the Supreme Court.