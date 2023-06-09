Rape on pretext of marriage: SC grants interim protection from arrest to Muslim doctor

It made it clear that the petitioner shall not enter Moradabad till the next date of hearing and shall not enter into any communication directly or indirectly with the complainant. "Issue notice. Returnable in 4 weeks", said the bench.



The petitioner moved the apex court challenging a May 10 Allahabad High Court order, which dismissed his anticipatory bail application.



The petition, filed through advocate G. Indira, said that the issue which is central to the facts of the case is that the complainant's lawyer is trying to extort money to the tune of Rs 1 crore by turning out a case of "love" into an incident of "love jihad".



The plea said that lawyer's endeavour since beginning is to give a nomenclature to the relationship of the petitioner and the complainant a political and religious colour.