Supreme Court Consolidates All Pleas to Stay Anti-Conversion Laws – Seeks Replies from States

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, consolidated and transferred to itself multiple petitions challenging the validity of state-level laws regulating religious conversions from across High Courts. A Bench of CJI B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran directed the states to file their replies within four weeks and allowed petitioners two weeks after that to submit rejoinders. It fixed the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

The move brings under one platform legal challenges pending before different High Courts, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Court also said it will then consider applications seeking a stay on the operation of these laws. The suggestion was not opposed by the states.

The petitions were initially filed by Citizens for Justice and Peace, a Mumbai-based NGO, and later joined by other parties. In 2021, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was allowed to intervene, claiming widespread harassment of Muslims under such laws.

Senior Advocate C.U. Singh told the Bench that Uttar Pradesh had amended its statute to make violations punishable with a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment, with stringent bail conditions like those under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He argued that since cases could be registered by third parties and placed the burden of proof on the accused, securing bail would be near impossible for someone in an interfaith marriage.

“Anyone in an interfaith marriage, it makes bail impossible. Several States are enacting them. Rajasthan also enacted a law a few weeks ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s anti-conversion law was pulled up for being too vague. It prescribes a two-year jail term for anyone found guilty of conversion done “through force or allurement”, with the form of allurement open to interpretation and, therefore, misuse.

Advocate Vrinda Grover also raised objections, pressing for a stay on the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana laws. Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj appeared on behalf of some states to oppose the pleas for interim relief, saying, “After three-four years, suddenly they file for stay. We will file our replies.”

These laws, enacted under the matrix of protecting religious freedom, have been challenged for allegedly targeting interfaith marriages and enabling misuse by vigilante groups. The outcome of the case is expected to have significant implications for constitutional guarantees of personal liberty and freedom of religion across India. [Rh/Eth/DS]

