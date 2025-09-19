PIL in SC for enhanced transparency in Air India crash probe

The PIL pointed out that critical technical issues, such as the malfunctioning of the fuel control switch locking mechanism and electrical anomalies, were overlooked in the preliminary report. “By prematurely attributing blame to human error and failing to probe the documented mechanical vulnerabilities, the Respondent (authorities) has compromised the fairness, thoroughness, and credibility of the investigation,” it said.

The plea further alleged that the government’s own regulatory body was investigating itself, leading to a conflict of interest. “The DGCA, being the regulatory authority responsible for certifying the aircraft, overseeing its airworthiness, and monitoring operator compliance, is itself subject to scrutiny in this case. By allowing its own officers to dominate the investigation, a direct conflict of interest arises, since the inquiry would inevitably require examination of whether the DGCA discharged its oversight duties diligently,” the petition read.

It also highlighted that the testimony of the sole survivor, businessman Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who reported electrical anomalies inside the cabin moments before the crash, was suppressed in the official account.

Stressing that aviation safety concerns every passenger in India, the PIL said, “Each passenger who boards an aircraft does so with the legitimate expectation that the State has discharged its duty to ensure that the skies are safe, and that if a tragedy does occur, it will be investigated with transparency, independence, and integrity”.

The plea has prayed for public disclosure of the complete Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) output, full Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) transcripts, and appointment of independent investigators under the supervision of the Supreme Court to ensure transparency.

(IANS/NS)

Also Read: