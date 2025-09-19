Victory of 'Nation First' ideology: HM Amit Shah on ABVP's big win in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed ABVP's resounding victory in the Delhi University Students' Union polls, calling it a reflection of the youth's faith in the 'Nation First' ideology.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, wrested the President's post from the Congress-backed NSUI, as Aryan Maan won the top post by a margin of 16,196 votes. The ABVP also won two out of the other three positions in DUSU.

In a message on X, HM Shah said, "Congratulations to the Parishad's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

"This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the Parishid's student power into national power," said HM Shah.

The new DUSU President-elect, Aryan Maan, secured 28,841 votes as compared to the NSUI candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary's 12,645 votes. He will take over the top post from NSUI's Ronak Khatri, who won the post last year.

Rahul Jhansla of the NSUI claimed the Vice President's position with 29,339 votes, while the ABVP candidate got 20,547 votes.