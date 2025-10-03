Kerala HC goes Digital, AI set to transform court processes

Kochi, Oct 3: The Kerala High Court is taking big steps towards modernising its courtrooms by adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and digital messaging tools to make justice faster and more accessible.

From November 1, all courts in the state will begin using Adalat.AI, a speech-to-text transcription tool, for recording witness depositions.

Until now, witness statements were either written down by judges or typed by court staff.

By switching to AI-based transcription, the High Court aims to cut down delays and bring greater accuracy to the process.

The system was first tested in four trial courts in Ernakulam earlier this year and received positive feedback.

The Court has now made its use mandatory across the state.

According to the guidelines, once the deposition is recorded and signed, it will be uploaded to the District Court Case Management System (DCMS), allowing parties and lawyers to access it through their dashboards.