Azam Khan To Walk Free After 23 Months, As Allahabad High Court Grants Bail

Allahabad High Court granted Azam Khan's bail from Quality Bar land Grab Case on Tuesday. After 23 months, Khan walked out from Sitapur jail welcomed by his son and party supporters.

On September 23, after 23 months in jail, Senior Samajwadi Party Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan was released after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the controversial Rampur Quality Bar land grab case. The order was delivered by Justice Sameer Jain, who had reserved the verdict on August 21, 2025. Khan's release was expected in the morning, however due to pending court proceedings it was delayed.

Khan’s bail plea was earlier rejected by the Rampur MP-MLA court on May 17, 2025, prompting him to approach the High Court. The High Court’s decision to grant him bail has come as a major relief.

Khan's Welcomed by his Supporters

Khan's elder son Adeeb, accompanied by a large number of party supporters, had gathered outside the Sitapur jail since morning. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav also reached Sitapur to receive Khan.

After Azam Khan's release, his son Adeeb said, “Azam Khan is the hero of the day. I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. I have nothing more to say. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail,”.