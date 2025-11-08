SC Verdict in Worli BMW Case Makes Written Grounds of Arrest Mandatory in All Cases

The ruling arose from the 2024 Worli BMW crash case in Mumbai, involving accused Mihir Rajesh Shah. The Bench stated that if immediate written communication is not possible, the reasons must first be conveyed orally, but written grounds must still be provided within a reasonable time—no later than two hours before the accused is produced before a magistrate for remand proceedings. Non-compliance, the Court warned, would render the arrest and remand illegal, entitling the person to immediate release.

The Court further directed that remand papers must include the written grounds of arrest and, if delayed, a note explaining the cause. Where documentary material already forms the basis for arrest, written grounds must be supplied at the time of arrest. Only in exceptional cases—such as offences committed in flagrante delicto—would oral communication suffice initially, with written reasons to follow.

Worli BMW Crash Case

This judgment followed the Bombay High Court’s earlier decision to uphold the Worli BMW crash arrest despite procedural lapses. The Supreme Court, however, chose to examine whether written grounds of arrest are mandatory in all cases, including those under the BNS 2023.

Citing constitutional and statutory provisions, the Bench noted that Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47 of the BNS (previously Section 50 of the CrPC) require that every arrested person be informed of the grounds of arrest and their right to bail. Section 48 of the BNS (formerly Section 50A of the CrPC) mandates that these grounds also be communicated to a person nominated by the arrestee.