Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma

By Sumit Kumar Singh

On July 28, 2025, the Times of India shared a disturbing headline: “City hounded by strays, kids pay price.” That single report highlighting stray dog attacks on children playing in the street triggered an extraordinary judicial intervention. Taking suo motu cognisance, the Supreme Court quickly elevated the news item into a matter of constitutional significance. Within weeks, two sharply contrasting orders emerged: the first, on August 11, which directed the permanent confinement of stray dogs in Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR); and the second, on August 22, which corrected course, reinstating the capture–neuter–vaccinate–release (CNVR) model, and broadening the issue to a pan-India scale. The 11 days separating these two orders revealed not only the tension between public safety and animal welfare but also the fragility of India’s statutory framework on stray dog management.

He statutory framework: A balancing act

India’s legal framework on animal rights is primarily encapsulated within the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act). It represents a radical departure from centuries-old colonial culling practices and, for the first time in Indian law, explicitly recognised animals as sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering, and therefore entitled to protection.

Public resistance to culling is not unprecedented. In 1832, the city of Bombay was rocked by strikes and protests against municipal dog culling laws, one of the first records of resistance to lethal controls. Despite such opposition, colonial authorities formalised the policy of culling: dogs were poisoned, shot in the streets by police, or clubbed to death. The cities of Madras and Bangalore even established “lethal chambers” throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries. Though controversial, these provisions became an integral aspect of colonial urban governance.

By the 1920s, dogs continued to be framed as a public nuisance and reinforced perspectives that rationalised extermination. Municipalities throughout India mostly continued the colonial practice of poisoning and shooting dogs after gaining independence in 1947. This persisted for decades before animal rights campaigners started to promote the move towards more humane options.

The decisive shift came in 2001, when Indian law outlawed killing as a means of dog control, replaced the term “stray dogs” with “street dogs”, and introduced the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program focused on sterilisation and vaccination. The PCA Act further strengthened protections: Section 3 of the Act establishes a general duty of care to prevent cruelty, while Section 11 makes certain forms of mistreatment criminal offences.

At the same time, the Act recognises that the State may regulate stray populations in the interest of public health and safety, but not in a manner that constitutes cruelty. Further, within this ambit, the government framed the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, which were subsequently modified to become the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 (ABC Rules). These rules perfectly encapsulate the CNVR approach: stray dogs shall be captured, sterilised, vaccinated and released into the same locality. Importantly, the 2023 Rules reinforced judicial precedents such as Animal Welfare Board of India v. People for Elimination of Stray Troubles (2015), where the Supreme Court prohibited the arbitrary killing of stray dogs.

Against this backdrop, when the two-judge bench on August 11 ordered permanent confinement of all dogs, it was not merely a policy shift but a direct assault on the statutory scheme itself.